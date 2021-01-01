Ruched skirt with flounced hem and inner lining. Hidden in-seam side zipper. Prism: Colorful crystallized reflections on sheer details remind one of summer mornings. Lively blue and soft pink coupled with linear effects are the perfect recipe for a most casual look. The anatomy of color complemented by feminine details and curves will carry you on to a more dynamic universe. 70 % Cotton 30 % Polyamide Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low;Dry Clean. Do not Bleach Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Ruched Skirt Large NOCTURNE