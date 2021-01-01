Two-color midi length dress with a ruffle detail in front, breast and sleeve area. The dress has a button fastener in front and it is supplemented with a belt. Loose fit upper part of the dress, A-line skirt part and slim fit waistline that make up a feminine silhouette. There are comfortable side pockets, the same as all TALENTED dresses and skirts. One TALENTED signature button in the chest area is in a different color. Maschine wash cold Do not tumble dry Warm iron Materials - 96% Cotton, 4% Elastan Women's Artisanal Red Cotton Ruffled Long Sleeve Dress XL Talented