Shockingly beautiful for a couple of reasons. Made of luxurious metallic gold lace, this bodysuit suit has a V-neck and cross back straps, adjustable inner thighs hook and eye closure for easy undressing. A sparkly seduction with "ouvert" Brazilian back (when we say open, we really mean there is no coverage there!). Lined in 100% Cotton. Hand wash, hang to dry. Lace: 53% PA, 11.3% EA, 13.10% PL, 22.6% VI Lining: 100% CO MADE IN BRAZIL Women's Artisanal Gold Cotton Rush Metallic Lace Ouvert Bodysuit Large Carol Coelho