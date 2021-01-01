Sleeveless shirt with shoulder pad. Front button closure. Digital Collage: This season, you can wear print magazines and newspapers with vibrant digital collages. Hues of pink meet the art of collage to create the collection's patterns as daily styles help increase the pace of life on the streets. Softer shades combined with an assertive white serve to unleash that digital energy. 100% Cotton Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry. Iron Low, Steam; Dry Clean Do not Bleach Women's Artisanal White Cotton Shoulder Pad Poplin Shirt Medium NOCTURNE