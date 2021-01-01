High-waisted pants with side pockets. Front darts detail. Front zip and button closure. Back rubber waist detail. In Search of: Borrowing the power of its colors and the stories of its patterns from the earth, deep wells of nature's resources come together with color play in this terra firma-inspired collection. Strong feminine touches blending with a bird's eye view of nature effortlessly give you unlimited comfort. The healing hand of nature is searching you; allow yourself to be found. 98% Cotton 2% Elastane 98% Cotton 2% Elastane Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry;Iron Low; Dry Clean Do not Bleach Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Slouchy Pants With Darts - Mint XL NOCTURNE