SONYA. Taking the chance or high risk when you have inner belief that you are doing the right thing. Timeless and gorgeous, this elegant dress with butterfly sleeves is the must-have for spring and summer seasons. Easy, breezy, bohemian and elegant. A winning combination. Fabric: 53% cupro, 47% viscose. Care: dry clean only. Cupro fabrics breath like cotton, drapes beautifully, and look and feels like silk on your skin. Vegan fabric, fabric "Oeko Tex Standart 100" certification. Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Sonya Fern Midi Dress With Butterfly Sleeves XS UNDRESS