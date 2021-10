The Sophie is an elegant blouse-length tunic with a flared hem. It features At Last.'s signature pin-tuck detail on the chest and sleeve, with a raw edge cotton ruffle trim to the neckline and cuff. Mother of pearl buttons add the finishing touch. Quick easy simple elegance, just throw on over a pair of jeans or smart trousers for instant glamour! 100% cotton. Machine washable Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Sophie Blouse Aqua Coral XS At Last