A brand-new shape for 2021, the Soraya dress is hand-block printed using gentle eco dyes onto soft, 100% organic cotton by our expert artisan team in Jaipur. Handmade from start to finish, the gentle scoop neck is finished with mother of pearl buttons and at the waist is a side-tie, drawstring feature to give you a flexible, comfortable fit. Details: Hand-block printed using gentle eco dyes 100% organic cotton Plastic-free packaging; each dress comes in a matching cotton shopper Hand-tied side tassels Midi length Side seam pockets Bracelet length sleeves Care tips: Gentle hand wash Please find the product measurements in the size chart above - if you are unsure about fit or sizing please get in touch Care: Please gently hand-wash our block-print dresses in cool water or use a cool 30 degree hand wash setting, cool iron and do not tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton Soraya Midi Dress Medium Dilli Grey