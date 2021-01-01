This T shirt has a round neck and short sleeves. A maxi multicolour print decorates the front panel. The fit is relaxed. Our Coreterno tees and tops are made exclusively with organic cotton, obtained through cultivation and production processes that minimize the use of chemicals, exclude the use of pesticides or artificial fertilizers and integrate methods that respect biodiversity, improve the quality of the soil and limit the water consumption. Hand or delicate machine wash with lukewarm water and mild detergent. Reverse iron at medium temperature. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Stay Punk - T Shirt Medium CORETERNO