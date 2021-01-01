We have been able to create a brand that achieves the impossible: impeccable jackets and blazers elaborated with extremely high standards such as those found in big luxurious brands. With this crossed blazer we go back to a noble fabric (seersucker cotton) which served as an alternative to the heavy British uniforms used under the rigors of the climate of the Colonies. There are many reasons to have a striped blazer, they are light, cool, easy to maintain (it doesn't wrinkle) and give a sporty vibe to any look. 53 41 14 Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Stripped Blazer Idara XS The Extreme Collection