Chic and modern, the SUSUR Dress combines classic tailoring with bold fabrication to create a flattering and distinguished look. This apparently simple dress surprises with a structural back that envelops the body with dynamic feminine lines. The sleeveless silhouette has a subtle V neckline featuring a shoulder-capped detail. Its timeless elegance styles well with heels for an elongated finish. Material: 65% cotton, 32% polyester, 3% elastane. Lining: 100% viscose. Dry cleaning recommended. Women's Artisanal Red Cotton Susur Coral Dress Medium DALB