The hand-embroidered sleeve shoulders of Filanda n.18 Patiala t-shirt are made by women artisans of the Nabha Foundation in India. Their work celebrates the timeless beauty of the colorful yet delicate phulkari motifs and preserves the centuries-old, women-centric textile tradition. The t-shirt was designed and manufactured in Italy, at a family-size workshop. Embroideries were hand stitched in India by Nabha Foundation's artisans. Crafted from 100% cotton which was hand selected from Italian textile mills' dead-stock fabrics. Wash by hand in cold water. Women's Artisanal White Cotton T-Shirt With Handmade Phulkari Embroidery Small Filanda n.18