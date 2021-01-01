With a waistline that will add panache to any outfit, The Polly is for those wishing to make a floral statement. An eye-catching print combines hand sketched florals in a vibrant colour palette in Organic Cotton canvas. Whether paired with a vintage Tee/ The Lucy or Isobel Top and trainers for weekend park strolls or dressed up with The kate Top and heels for a Summer barbeque, The Polly is this Summers 'Go-To' item. Details such as the waist belt, the quirky knee panelling, contrast binding and snap detail on the hemline add the authentic FéRí twist to The Polly. To keep our promise and guarantee authenticity, a very small quantity of The Isobel has been made and is available in one colour only. THE DETAILS Hand-painted Print Waist Belt Retro Florals High Waisted Vintage Details Contrast Piping 100 % Organic Cotton Canvas is a natural fibre. Wear-Care-Mend-Lend To preserve the quality of your FéRí piece and our environment, hand wash or DRY CLEAN ONLY if necessary Ethically Made in India Women's Artisanal Cotton The Polly Pant Small FéRí