This striking underwired silk satin bra's upper cups have inserts of linear lace and a semi-circular cut-out sits at the centre front, above the underband - a nod to retro bullet bras which often featured a triangular opening there. Mesh inserts can be found on the side wings and the apex, adding textural interest and complementing the matching designs from the range. One of the most remarkable assets of this bra are the doubled adjustable shoulder straps: one pair sits conventionally whilst the other criss-crosses at the back, further adding graphic detailing to the overall look. Cool Handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Silk satin; 95% silk 5% elastane Lace; - 45% VISCOSE / 33%POLYAMIDE /22% COTTON Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Theodora Midnight Balcony Bra 34A Emma Harris