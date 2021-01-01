A combination of silk satin, soft mesh & French linear lace, carefully designed into a striking soft bra. Fully fitted soft mesh cups sit into an underband of alternating silk and mesh, which provides support, comfort and an optimum fit without underwires or padding. The inner cups feature carefully inserted panels in soft French linear lace. The high apex leads to two pairs of adjustable shoulder straps: one sitting in the conventional way and the other crisscrossing at the back. Cool Handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Silk satin; 95% silk 5% elastane Lace; - 45% VISCOSE / 33%POLYAMIDE /22% COTTON Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Theodora Midnight Soft Bra 34D Emma Harris