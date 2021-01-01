Part of our endangered campaign, this fiercely embroidered tiger highlights the threat they are facing from rising sea levels destroying their homeland. Super comfortable and stylish, pair with jeans or our favourite Climate Skirt. All our garments come with a dinky minizine explaining the issue within the print, its importance and what you can do to help. This means the next time someone compliments you on what you are wearing, you have more to say than just 'thanks'. 10% of our profits go back to a charity that works with that issue you're wearing, in this case Friends of the Earth. Material: 85% Organic Cotton, 15% Recycled Polyester. Washing Instructions: Versatile, machine wash at 30, hang dry. Iron if needed on the reverse. Made in Bangladesh in a Fair Wear Certified Factory and embroidered in Oxford supporting small local businesses. Packaging: All our packaging is recyclable and biodegradable. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange/Black Cotton Tiger Sweatshirt XS Gung Ho