Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Toilet Friendly Jumpsuit Large Leim

How many times have you been stuck in the toilet, fiddling with your jumpsuit, whilst your friends are having fun without you? How often have you had to time work toilet-breaks perfectly because you're wearing a jumpsuit and don't have time to get completely undressed, then dressed again? Leim's ezp® jumpsuits are beautiful, functional jumpsuits, designed for busy people who don't want to compromise style for a time in the loo. - So - how do they work? Zips either side of the 'trouser' part of the jumpsuit undo. The backdrops down and you 'do your business' (the back won't touch the floor, promise) - when you're finished, push the buttons through the buttonholes first and then do each zip back up. Sorted. Designed and ethically made in the U.K. from sustainable materials, this Sisterhood ezp® Jumpsuit is crafted from organic cotton and has 8 beautiful eco-dyed buttons made from Corozo nuts. The Sisterhood ezp® Jumpsuit has adjustable straps (with 3 buttonholes each) and an adjustable waistband (with 4 buttonholes.) Your body changes shape throughout the day and the designer, Hetty, wanted you to always find your perfect fit. There are pockets that are actually deep enough to fit things in and they are angled so those things won't fall out when you're sat down. With a slightly cropped leg, The Sisterhood has an inside seam length of 70cm - on the model the legs are slightly rolled up - please message if you are interested in a custom leg length. This style is named after the 2005 classic, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants. When Hetty tried the first sample on her best friends, her sisterhood, it was nothing short of a miracle - they were all different sizes but the jumpsuit fit! Maisie is 5'7" and is wearing a size 8. Dan is 5'7" and is wearing a size 14. 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton. You can machine wash your jumpsuit on a handwash or delicates setting, with an eco-friendly detergent. Please never tumble dry your jumpsuit.