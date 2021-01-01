KOI: The Koi fish symbolises good fortune, perseverance, success, prosperity and ambition. Our screen printed mini shirt dress is a play on a classic menswear item and the perfect easy throw on and go piece. Crisp pinstripes with a hint of street style cool. True to size with an oversize vibe. Pair with platform boots or stylish Berks. 100% Cotton. Shirt style collar. Elbow-length sleeves. Dropped shoulders. Chest pocket. Front closure with color pop dyed buttons. Dry Clean or wash inside out on a cool, gentle cycle. Dry flat. Iron. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Two Tone Mini Shirt Dress - Koi Screen Print Medium Zenzee