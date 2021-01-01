Comfort and elegance can be synonymous. Tasselli offers you the perfect garment for your sporty-chic looks. A comfortable maxi sweater in pure organic cotton that catches the eye for its two-tone decorative pattern. For the most attentive, however, it will not go unnoticed for the handcrafted details: the dropped shoulder, the ribbed finishes, the glove cuffs for a touch of femininity. Incredibly versatile: to be worn with soft plated trousers jeans or joggers. CASHMERE CARE Washing: In water, up to 30°C In the washing machine, using the program suitable for wool Frequent washing Reverse wash Use a neutral and natural detergent Do not wring Drying: Spread out flat and do not hang Do not expose to direct sunlight Ironing: At low temperatures Reverse ironing Using steam is enough Keep your garment as fresh as purchased. Store it in a dry place and use a good anti-moth. Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton Two-Tone Sweater Large Tasselli Cashmere