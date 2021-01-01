This dark grey top is crafted in stretch jersey fabric. It has long raglan sleeves with 8cm cuffs in the same fabric. It has patches on the elbows. The V neckline has a wide trim in the same fabric. The top has very small slits at the sides. There is a grey print in the front with decorative metal detailing. 95%cotton-5%elastan Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton V-Neckline Dark Print Top XS Conquista