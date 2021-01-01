Our adored linen tunic dress in Canterbury blue comes with with our pretty Victoria blue cotton embroidery. Inspired by an antique Victorian embroidered collar found in a tiny shop on the Kings Road in the 1980's. As ever, the fabric is beautiful mid-weight linen with our special soft wash handle. The sleeves have a deep double cuff and the hem has a double border. A narrow row of seashell real pearl buttons open from a neat V-neck. Wear with your favourite silver or pearl jewellery for pretty elegant look our relaxed with leggings or jeans. Loose fit. Soft washed pure linen made from European flax. Machine or hand wash at 30 deg. Iron if preferred. Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Victoria Embroidered Tunic Dress With Large NoLoGo-chic