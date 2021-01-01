Our Lennox pants are made out of a revolutionary material that is still rarely used in the fashion industry, which makes this piece unique. Its classic, sober and comfortable design makes it a wardrobe must-have for all seasons. Main material: 100% Waffle Weave ( Organic cotton ). Embroidery: 100% Organic cotton. Inside pockets: 100% Organic cotton. Our buttons are entirely made with shells from Bali, each button is unique. All our embroideries are unique and hand-made in our Balinese workshops. Our metallic stoppers are scratched Maison les énervés for even more authenticity. Cotton Cotton fibre is a plant and comes from the fruit of the cotton plant. We prefer cotton for its suppleness, lightness and ease of maintenance. Soft and pleasant to the touch; cotton has a high absorption capacity. Machine wash: Cotton can be washed in a washing machine. We recommend washing at 30 degrees maximum on the cotton cycle. A liquid or powder detergent can be used to wash it, one or the other will be chosen according to the colours. .Dry cleaning: Dry cleaning can be indispensable in certain cases (stains, embroideries, delicate patterns.). You can then call a professional. Cotton can withstand any type of solvent. .Drying: Machine drying is very suitable for cotton garments (up to 80 degrees). However, if the garment is rather fragile (fine gauge or embroidery details, pearls.), prefer a soft drying or even an open air drying. .Ironing: Cotton can be ironed at a temperature up to 200 degrees, you can freely use steam to remove wrinkles. However, ironing should be done at a medium temperature to avoid yellowing the cotton. Also, ironing on the reverse side of the garment is always more respectful of the material. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Waffle Lennox Pants XS Maison Les Énervés