Mini Kente Skirt The Zanzi Skirt is a mini kente skirt that's lined with satin to sculpt the body. It features the traditional hand-woven Kente fabric from Ghana. Cotton Kente Zip fastening Self-lined to sculpt the body Model is 5 ft 6 and is wearing a UK 8 Shell: Cotton Kente, Lining: 100% Satin Wash inside out with similar colours Women's Artisanal White Cotton Zanzi Skirt XS Aorah