Inspired by the exquisite beauty of Positano on Italy's Amalfi Coast, this cotton dress is made of panels of 3 different hand-block prints stitched together with delicate French seams. A favourite shape in our loungewear collection, a dress to wear where you will. At home, at weekends, sightseeing, lounging or lazing. This easy wear garment is waiting for you when you need to take some time for yourself. There is a neat V neckline, easy fit with three-quarter length sleeves. Side slits for ease whilst walking. Loose cut shape. Our fabulous dress is also available in Albertine-Pink, Golden -Grey and Palazzo-Rose Each garment is unique. Made from hand printed cloth which is printed in 6 metre lengths, every garment will be slightly different Block printing is a centuries-old craft, using hand carved wooden blocks. Though it might be the simplest and slowest of all textile printing methods, it some of the most beautiful results. Fabric printed by such methods only becomes more loved over time. We recommend hand wash or machine wash with similar colours at 30 degrees. Iron if preferred. 100% pure washed cotton. Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Zen Dress- Positano Large NoLoGo-chic