Spectacular statement earrings with incredible detailing which make an impact but are light to wear. This open cut floral inspired dangle and drop earring is completely covered in sparkling micro zircons, beautifully set within an elongated flower shaped design. For extra sparkle, the fluted outer edge is accentuated with more zircons finishing with a single cabochon at its centre, suspended from a smaller, open design, floral shaped creole top edged with zircons encasing a second cabochon. Perfect for those who like statement jewellery, this earring is a great finishing touch to any bridal, evening or cocktail party outfit. 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct gold. Handset micro pave AAA grade cubic zirconia. Purple Amethyst Cabochons Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Purple Countessa Earrings White Amethyst Gold LATELITA