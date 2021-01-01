Multiple Cowrie shell macramé bracelet with nude textile. The high polished gold finish radiates with a metallic shine. A festival and holiday essential which looks great worn by the pool, or with a flowing maxi dress. Easily adjusts to fit all wrist sizes. 22ct gold plated. A holiday and vacation essential. Pair with our matching shell earrings and necklaces. Coachella festival inspired. This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. 22ct gold plated. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Gold Cowrie Multi Shell Macrame Bracelet LATELITA