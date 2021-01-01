From latelita

Women's Artisanal Gold Cowrie Multi Shell Macrame Bracelet LATELITA

$88.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

Multiple Cowrie shell macramé bracelet with nude textile. The high polished gold finish radiates with a metallic shine. A festival and holiday essential which looks great worn by the pool, or with a flowing maxi dress. Easily adjusts to fit all wrist sizes. 22ct gold plated. A holiday and vacation essential. Pair with our matching shell earrings and necklaces. Coachella festival inspired. This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. 22ct gold plated. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Gold Cowrie Multi Shell Macrame Bracelet LATELITA

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com