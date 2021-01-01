Arte Nova Jewelery offers lifetime warranty, maintenance and free assistance on its articles, unless if the damage results from incorrect use of the items, accidental damage or damage caused by the use of abrasive and corrosive substances (eg perfumes placed directly on parts, detergents). Our jewels are specially created with great care and detail by Portuguese artisans, produced through traditional processes and with the highest quality guarantee. In pieces in Silver, and in Silver with Gold plating, we advise you to avoid wetting them, as well as contact with abrasive products (such as creams, lotions, perfumes or detergents). We advise that you to keep them in the proper packaging, so that they can be protected. If you want to clean them, use only a dry soft cloth. In cases where the pieces have natural pearls or natural stones, differences in their size, color and / or shape are acceptable, and even are considered the characteristics that allows a clear distinction from plastic props. Thus, these characteristics are considered to be an effect, not a defect, and therefore are not covered by the warranty. Also not covered by the guarantee, are damages resulting from their incorrect use, accidental damage or if some damage is observed due to the use of abrasive and corrosive substances (eg perfumes placed directly on parts or detergents). Silver 925 Necklace with natural pearl and zirconias 18KT Gold Plated Women's Artisanal Cream Borboleta Necklace Arte Nova Jewellery