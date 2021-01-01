This beautiful necklace has a truly enamouring clear quartz gemstone attached to it. Clear quartz is known as a master healer and amplifies healing energy. Genuine gemstone from Brazil measuring approximately 10mm length. Gold plated 18 inch unique chain. Store your jewellery in the pouch or box to minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment. Please avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make up. Please note if pendant is knocked or dropped then it may crack as this is a genuine gemstone. Women's Artisanal Cream Cleanse Clear Quartz Gemstone Necklace Tiana Jewel