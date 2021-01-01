A very finely detailed pear shape Roman inspired necklace, decorated elaborately with fascinating mill grain, dainty filigree and delicate rope that glistens in the light. Suspended on a chain hand set with ornate ruby red glass beads. Style with other Shinar Jewels jewellery for the perfect combination for any style! This magnificent roman necklace is lovingly handcrafted in bronze, dipped in 22ct gold. Your jewellery comes with a special lint free non-abrasive cleaning cloth. Use this cloth to clean your jewellery and to remove dirt which naturally occurs from everyday wear. Remove your jewellery before you bathe, or swim. Ensure that any body lotion, oil or cream is fully dried before wearing your jewellery. Avoid harsh chemicals, extreme temperatures, humidity and keep your jewellery out of direct sunlight when not in use. To avoid your jewellery getting damaged and scratched when not in use, store your jewellery in its original box. Women's Artisanal Cream Roman Octavia Necklace Shinar Jewels