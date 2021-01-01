A fun, fresh, feminine take on the traditional signet ring - sure to make you smile every day. 11 brilliant cut rubies are set into a circular piece of cow horn forming a cute lip shape - creating a striking contrast between the red and cream colour. The whole piece is then inlayed into a signet ring shape made from recycled silver and then heavily overlayed with 18ct Gold vermeil. All Lee Renee jewellery is made from recycled sterling silver or 18 carat gold plate on sterling silver. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment. Avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating. To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth. Women's Artisanal Cream Ruby Lip Signet Ring Lee Renee