The artisans who work with The Extreme Collection are able to bring fabric to life with a needle and thread. We use luxurious materials such as this super crepe fabric and ancient techniques such as sashiko, a Japanese embroidery technique that has been used since the 6th century. It literally means "small quilted stitches" and is the technique used to create traditional kimonos. A blazer in a super crepe fabric, with a jacket structure and cuffs in sumptuous green velvet, in keeping with the sophistication of our affordable luxury collection. The mao collar is lined in satin to make it softer against your skin. Perfect, exotic and beautiful. At The Extreme Collection we create garments that excite us. 65% POLYESTER 33% RAYON 2% ELASTANE Women's Artisanal Black Crepe Embroidered Military Blazer The Icons Medium The Extreme Collection