Once again timeless classic polka dot meets palm tree print for a flashy dress! Loose oversized top and a tighter bottom combined with the neon belt has a two-piece feel and a very trendy look! Crinkled large puff sleeves have a fastened cuff over the elbows. The dress consists of crepe arms and a lycra fabric body creating a very comfortable experience. Care: Delicate wash 30 degrees Composition: 100% Polyester Made in TURKEY Women's Artisanal Crepe Polka Dot & Palm Tree Print Dress With Neon Belt Small Lalipop Design