This pretty necklace features a small metallic open star interlinked with an open crescent moon. The moon is outlined with pretty white Latelita signature sparkles. The versatility of this pretty pendant necklace allows it to be worn with office attire or with a little black dress in the evening. The crescent is said to represent progress and the five pointed star, light and knowledge. Finished with a lobster clasp and size adjuster for ease of wear Materials: 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct gold. Handset micro pave white zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Gold Crescent Moon & Star Pendant Necklace LATELITA