Fully lined white trouser. 13" rise, 27" inseam, 27" leg opening, based on a size small. Two 22" invisible zipper slits at center-front hem. Banded waist with elasticized side panels, side slit pockets. Belt loops, high rise, zip fly with double button closure. Wide-leg silhouette, cropped. The inspiration for the Spring/Summer 2019 Collection stems from the last uncompleted novel, "The Garden of Eden", by Ernest Hemingway. This book is Staci Snider's reoccurring daydream of travel, freedom, love, and life in all of its vastness and complexities, and the constant lure of the sea. 100% POLYESTER. DRY CLEAN ONLY. Women's Artisanal White Crisp Trouser Medium SNIDER