The right pair of trousers can truly carry you places-think, drinks, brunch, shopping, and work. Vasiliki's 'Cristal' pants are designed with a flattering high rise waist, wrap effortless front and a wide-leg silhouette, ideal for showcasing your favorite footwear. Pair with our Elena Botanical Blouse to complete the look. Product Details Zip fastening along side Composition: 100% Polyester Dry clean Made in Europe Size Details: Model is wearing a US 4 Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal Brown Cristal Wrap Pants Bronze Large Vasiliki Atelier