Off-the-shoulder tailored top made with hand silk-screened fabric. Original blue geometric pattern printed with water based color on dark blue cotton. With a cropped shape and tight-fitting, elastic edge on the top with short sleeves and closure with zip on the back, it can be worn with the Lirio Maxi skirt to create a suit or with jeans to make it casual. As a hand printed fabric, each piece is unique, numbered and in a limited edition of 5 items. 100% Cotton Washing mashine max 30°C and iron inside out or with an interposed cloth. Made in Italy Women's Artisanal Dark Blue Cotton Lirio Crop Top Medium Georgia Herrera