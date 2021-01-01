This dress with gathered seams is crafted in woven viscose fabric with a leaf print on a dark blue background. It has ¾ bell sleeves and a round neckline with a 24cm V opening in the front. There is a press stud on the inside at the bottom of the V to prevent it opening too much. There is oblong shaped double fabric below the V opening in the front. The dress has two 24cm wide ruched panels. There is a double pleat in the back. The dress is styled in a loose A line silhouette and hits above the knee. 100%viscose Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Dark Blue Fabric Leaf Print A Line Dress With Bell Sleeves Small Conquista