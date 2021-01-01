This dress with gathered seams is crafted in woven viscose fabric with a leaf print on a dark blue background. It is sleeveless and has a round neckline with a 24cm V opening in the front. There is a press stud on the inside at the bottom of the V to prevent it opening too much. There is oblong shaped double fabric below the V opening in the front. The dress has two 24cm wide ruched panels. There is a double pleat in the back. The dress is styled in a loose A line silhouette and it hits above the knee. 100%viscose Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Dark Blue Fabric Sleeveless Leaf Print A Line Dress Medium Conquista