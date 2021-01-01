This beautiful diamond cherry blossom ring is a real show stopper, the large cherry blossom flower is set with a 2mm brilliant cut, faceted diamond which gives a wonderful sparkle when it catches the light. Cherry blossoms are revered around the world for their overwhelming beauty, and their ephemeral, fleeting nature serves as a little reminder to be present, appreciative and mindful every day. Diamond Cherry blossom ring is 100% handmade in Hatton Garden, London from recycled sterling silver and heavily overlaid with 18ct yellow gold vermeil, diamond is ethically sourced and conflict free. Cherry blossom diamond ring comes beautifully packaged in a Lee Renee branded box and presentation bag, making it perfect for gifting. All Lee Renee jewellery is made from recycled sterling silver or 18 carat gold plate on sterling silver. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment. Avoid contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating. To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth. Women's Artisanal Gold Diamond Cherry Blossom Ring Lee Renee