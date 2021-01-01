Possibly the teeniest little heart necklace we ever did see. This necklace is a dainty delight, not to mention a real classic. Wear alone as an understated cutie or layer up with just about every other necklace - it's so small it'll nestle in perfectly amongst your collection. Crafted in solid 925 sterling silver. Gold items are a sterling silver base with a 14ct coating. Diamonds are natural precious stones. Store your jewellery separately so that it doesn't tangle or scratch. Store in a sealed container to prevent tarnish. Clean your jewellery regularly with a jeweller's silver polishing cloth. Use a silver dip solution to restore sparkle. Women's Artisanal Gold Diamond This Little Heart Of Mine Necklace Buff Jewellery