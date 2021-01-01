Saint Christopher medallion. 6mm Heart charm. Filigree decorated cross. Necklace length is adjustable from 16 to 18 inches. Safe for sensitive skin. All metal components are 14K Gold Filled. From the first sketch to the final touch, every piece of KOZAKH Jewelry is proudly designed and handmade in the US. Our materials are ethically sourced from Fair Trade suppliers, so that you can love how your jewelry looks, and how it's made. Once we get your order, one of our skilled artisans will begin crafting your new jewelry by hand, making sure it meets all of our quality standards. It will then be packaged in a cute reusable felt pouch (perfect for gift giving), and begin its journey to you! To maintain the beauty of your jewelry, whether it's gold filled or solid gold, always avoid salt water, chlorine (swimming pools, jacuzzis) and all heavy detergents and cleaning agents. These harsh chemicals can damage all types of jewelry, so please remember to remove your pieces before coming into contact with these substances. Women's Artisanal Gold Domingo Necklace KOZAKH