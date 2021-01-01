This effortlessly sophisticated non-wired bra is a versatile, everyday lingerie choice, offering support, comfort and elegant alluring style. Decorative stretch lace in combination with soft nylon base, it feature front hook closure and multiway shoulder straps. Wear cross-back, halter neck or just the way it is, the multiway is perfect for all outfits and occasions. Even though being a soft bra with no padding or wire, this is the bra from our collection that offer the most coverage and hold. For more lace and sheer effect go for Earth Soft Bra v1. Match with Earth Cheeky Panties and Earth Hi Panties. Main: 78% ECONYL® Recycled Nylon 22% Elastane Lace: 92% Q-NOVA® Recycled Nylon 8% ROICA™ Recycled Elastane Hardware: Hooks, rings and sliders made in Germany. Elastics: Edge elastic sourced from factory leftovers in the UK. Bra strap elastics made in Italy. Gentle handwash is recommended. Do not tumble dry or iron. Women's Artisanal Black Earth Soft Bra V2 Small Anekdot