A vintage-style paisley printed triangle bikini top with hues of tangerine, mint and lemon that's sure to stand out at the beach and against radiant, sun-kissed skin. A variation of our signature ruched triangle top. Straps are finished with tangerine tassels. Fully lined with pockets for inserts. Handmade in Ibiza Matching bottom available separately Enhanced with coconut shell rings and Tanit engraved cord stoppers Tie side straps Made with love in Ibiza Lotion, sunscreen, oil and chlorine can cause discoloration of this item; this is not a manufacturing defect Please follow care instructions to keep your swimwear in the best condition Material: 79% Nylon (recycled) 21% Elastane Lining: 83% Nylon (recycled) 17% Spandex Women's Artisanal Red/Brown/Yellow Eco Paisley Print Bikini Top Savina Small ELIN RITTER IBIZA