The Carly dress is made from soft organic cotton. Our custom-made print in butter yellow and ecru makes the dress the perfect relaxed, but yet stylish piece. This one-shoulder style is designed with one voluminous puffed sleeve and features frill elements. Its loose fit can be defined by our signature for the season undyed rope belt with beats. Unlined. True to size fit. We suggest taking your usual size. The dress is produced under a transparent and conscious policy in our family owned facilities in Vidin, Bulgaria. 100% organic cotton Wash at or below 30°, or dry clean. Do not bleach. Iron, low temp. Do not tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Ecru Cotton One-Shoulder Organic Maxi Dress XS Bogdar