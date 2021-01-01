The Colibri T-shirt is an elevated basic with a feminine and innovative twist. The pleated light-coral insertion from front to back drapes elegantly at the side, creating a flattering elongating effect through a dramatic, asymmetric hem. Slips on. Mid-weight, slightly stretchy jersey. Non-stretchy fabric for the lateral insertion. For measurements please refer to size guide. Material: jersey - 55% rayon, 37% polyester, 8% spandex; insertion - 50% rayon, 50% polyester. Dry cleaning recommended. This item is made with love and care in Bucharest. Women's Artisanal Ecru Fabric Colibri T-Shirt With Pleated Light-Coral Insertion Medium DALB