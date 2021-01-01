The Erviola earring is ideal for those who love statement jewellery which makes an impact but is light to wear. Featuring nine linked teardrop shaped gemstones which hang from a polished metal french hook, these drop earrings will catch everyones eye with their natural movement. The Erviola earrings are extremely versatile and can easily be styled from a daytime bohemian look to a demurer evening aesthetic. They come in a variety of gemstones. Collect them all to pair with your favourite outfits. Turquoise is perhaps the oldest stone in history, the talisman of kings, shamans, and warriors. It is a stone of protection, strong and opaque, yet soothing to the touch, healing to the eye, as if carved from an azure heaven and slipped to Earth. Materials: 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct gold, Turquoise. Pierced earring, french hook fastening. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Gold Erviola Gemstone Cascade Earrings Turquoise LATELITA