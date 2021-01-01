﻿Necklace handmade in Bronze 22K Gold Plated. Frida Kahlo was a true pioneer, a revolutionary woman who has helped paved the way for women's rights in Mexico. The legacy she has passed on to us through her art and through her life, has left an indelible mark in our culture. She is an example of dignity, strength, grace, courage, beauty and love in what has been, and continues to be, a predominantly machista Mexican society. Viva Frida, vivan las mujeres y viva Mexico! GOLD PLATED All plating will eventually wear off over time due to normal usage. To have your jewellery replated, please contact us for a quote. Use non-abrasive cleaning materials. If a cleaning substance is too strong it may remove the gold. Do not let your jewellery come into contact with nail polish removers, perfume or hairspray. Frequently clean in a mild dishwashing liquid diluted in water. Use of a polishing cloth or strong jewellery cleaner is NOT recommended. Women's Artisanal Gold Eyes Wings Necklace Sophie Simone Designs