This unique top gives you the fun of layering an orange crust terrazzo camisole, full of feminine mood, on a white T-shirt. It is a drop-style semi-short-sleeved top that slightly hides the underarm line, and the peplum that comes down from the bottom of the chest covers the waistline naturally. The white T-shirt is inside the peplum, so you don?셳 have to worry about exposing the abdomen even with big body movements. This top is made of a quick-dry fabric that absorbs and releases sweat quickly. It always keeps you comfortable. There is an opening on the inside of the chest where the padding can be added or removed, and we will send you medium-sized oval-shaped inserts with a natural volume. Polyester 80% , Polyurethane 20% Wash with similar colours at 30ºc Do not iron Do not tumble dry Do not use bleach Made in Republic of Korea Women's Artisanal Orange Fabric Activewear - Double Casting Peplum Top Medium QUA VINO