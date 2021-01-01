Airy tulle skirt, very feminine. The skirt is made of opaque fabric and five layers of tulle. The top is decorated with hand-cut and sewn flowers of various sizes, made of several layers of circles of the same fabric. There is a tulle sash sewn around the waist, which can be tied at the front or at the back, which will allow you to adjust it to your body shape. There is a slit at the back. Made in the You studio by the seamstress Renata. Machine wash at 40 degrees Women's Artisanal Grey Fabric Airy Tulle Skirt Laura S/M You by Tokarska