This sporty with elegant touch zip-up piece is carefully constructed for you to provide maximum support and comfort while doing moderate till high impact water sports. It's a perfect rash guard which is quite snug yet allows you to move freely doing your thing. The long zipper with a pull-up strap at the back allows effortless jumping in and out of the suit. Fabricated from printed Italian high-quality material made from ECONYL® - 100% regenerated nylon yarn from ocean plastic, 78% Recycled Polyamide 22% Lycra, UPF 50+ Fully covered back, Fully lined, classic bottom cut. Made and tested in the island of the Gods and perfect waves, Bali. Always hand rinse with fresh cold water. Air dry flat to avoid stretching. Do not dry under direct sunlight Direct heat, high heat, chlorine, fabric softener and other chemicals will ruin the integrity of the fabric over time. Do not put your swimwear through a washing machine or dryer. Do not iron, bleach or soak your swimwear. Women's Artisanal Fabric Anais Surf Suit - Midnight Bloom - Eco Small cotoswim